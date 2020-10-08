South Africa: Drugs Confiscated in Bishop Lavis

7 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In the fight against drugs in Bishop Lavis, members of the Crime Prevention Unit made a breakthrough on Wednesday, 07 October 2020.

The members followed up information received from a reliable source of alleged irregularities at a premises in Bramble Way in Bonteheuwel. Upon their arrival at the premises they noticed a male running into the houses and the members followed the suspect on foot.

As the members entered the house, the same suspect came from the bathroom in the direction of the door. When the members went into the bathroom they found loose dagga scattered on the floor.

Further searching in the bathroom led them to locate 200 sachets of tik, 14 halve mandrax tablets and five full mandrax tablets, 195 dagga cigarettes, 13 sachets dagga and one shopping bag with dagga was confiscated.

The suspect, an 18-year-old male, was arrested and once charged he will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate Court on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.