South Africa: Tax Consultant Impersonator Nabbed for Extortion

8 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — A 39-year-old man is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrates Court on charges of extortion this morning.

His apprehension came after the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation in Gauteng conducted an entrapment operation in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon. It is alleged that the suspect, who identified himself as a tax consultant from the South African Revenue Services (SARS), approached a Gauteng prominent businessman claiming that his business was owing over R100 million on tax returns. He allegedly demanded the amount of R3.5 million in order to cancel the businessman tax returns owed to SARS.

An entrapment operation was conducted and the suspect was arrested in possession of the entrapment cash, R25 000-00 which he allegedly demanded as deposit to start the cancellation process on SARS systems. The suspect is charged with extortion. Investigation continues and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.