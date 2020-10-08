Tanzania: CCM Promises Construction of More Flyovers in Dar

CHAMA cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has promised that its government will construct seven new flyovers in different parts of Dar es Salaam as a strategy of addressing traffic jams in the city.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, the ruling party's Ideology and Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole said there is a proof that Ubungo and Tazara flyovers have jointly eased traffic jams in the business city.

According to CCM election manifesto, new flyovers will be constructed along Changombe Road, Uhasibu, Morocco, Mwenge, Magomeni and Tabata.

Other areas mentioned by Polepole are Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road and Kinondoni Road and; Ali Hassan Mwinyi and United Nation junctions.