South Africa: Covid-19 - After a Severe Epidemic, South Africa Appears to Be Approaching Some Herd Immunity

The Western Cape can be assumed to have near 60% immunity, which approaches herd immunity levels - and what is true for the Western Cape should also be true for the rest of South Africa.

There is a frequently expressed view that South Africa and, more generally, African countries have been substantially less affected by Covid-19 than northern hemisphere developed countries. For South Africa, this is despite expectations to the contrary, because of our higher prevalence of HIV, TB, diabetes and other chronic morbidities. Is this really true? Did we in South Africa get off lightly with the Covid-19 epidemic from a health perspective in terms of severity of Covid-19 disease and mortality?

Analysis of the best available data indicates that in fact South Africa had a fairly severe epidemic, on a par with many developed countries. Analysis of the best data from northern countries, a season ahead of us in the course of the pandemic, provides some idea of what we can expect next. South Africa's particular circumstances and patterns of immunity also provide some clues as to what may lie ahead. The good news is that we appear to have attained a fairly high degree of population immunity....