Nigeria: Govt Announces Two-Day Total Shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge

8 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Bennett Oghifo

The Federal Ministry of Works has said there would be total closure of the section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele from the midnight on Friday to midnight of Sunday, October 11, 2020 to allow the contractor complete the first stage of casting works.

A statement issued yesterday by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola said, "the contractor, Messrs Borini Prono & Co. (Nig.) Ltd is nearing completion of works on the closed section of Third Mainland Bridge and requires the total closure of both bounds of the bridge between Adeniji Adele and Adekunle (that is, in addition to the closed bound of the bridge, the other bound from Adekunle to Adeniji Adele will also be closed) to complete work."

According to the statement, the total closure of this section of the bridge is to ensure that there is no vibration on the bridge during the casting in-place of the newly installed expansion joints.

"This is to allow for setting of the special concrete, which allows the concrete to achieve its required compressive strength," he said.

The statement added that due to the number of expansion joints to be cast on the closed section of the bridge and the traffic situation in Lagos State, especially during the week days; the casting of the expansion joints would be in two stages to ensure that "the total closure is only at the weekends, when there is less traffic plying the route.

"The first total closure of the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele will be from midnight of Friday, October 9, 2020 to midnight of Sunday, October 11, 2020 to allow the contractor complete the first stage of casting works.

"The second total closure of the section of the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji Adele will be communicated at a later date.

"The section of the bridge between Adekunle and Iyana - Oworo will still remain open, and traffic can move from Ebute-Metta/ Adekunle to Iyana - Oworo and vice - versa.

"Traffic management personnel will be in-place on all the alternative routes to help with traffic flow."

