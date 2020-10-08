Namibia: Journalists Baffled After President Cancels Meeting

A GROUP of journalists who were scheduled to meet president Hage Geingob yesterday morning on complaints about his press secretary have been left confused after claims that only a few showed interest in attending the meeting.

A group of 56 journalists, early in September, wrote to Geingob to express their dismay over the soured relationship with his press secretary, Alfredo Hengari, who is accused of interfering in journalists' work.

In response to this, the president agreed to meet the group to address the issue.

According to the journalists, the meeting was set up to discuss the challenges the media faces in covering the Presidency and ways to improve their strained relationship with Hengari.

However, according to a statement released by the Presidency on Tuesday evening, the meeting was cancelled because only 10 out of the 56 concerned journalists confirmed participation.

The press statement was written by Hengari.

"Unfortunately, due to poor subscription to the meeting, the Presidency is left with no option but to cancel the meeting," the statement read.

In a statement released by the concerned journalists yesterday, the group stated that they were in constant communication with the Office of the President since 2 October and there is documentary proof that they informed the Presidency that only 10 will be present during the meeting.

"We did this for various reasons: The fact that removing over 50 journalists from their workplace would affect news production and the Covid-19 regulations limit gatherings to 50 people," the group said.

The group also added that a substantial number of journalists are based in regions and were unable to attend the meeting.

The journalists further said it was regrettable that the Office of the President did not notify them about its sudden change of mind before sending out the press release, noting that the cancellation of the meeting was a missed opportunity for them. They added that Hengari's statement was misleading and showed why the president should call him to order.

The group also stated it was concerning that Hengari was "organising and dictating the terms of the meeting", as this was a conflict of interest.

Matthias Haufiku, one of the 10 journalists who were due to participate in the meeting, said they did not have a problem with the president's decision to cancel the meeting, but the problem was false information was being spread by the Presidency and claims that there was a lack of subscription.

Hengari told The Namibian yesterday that when the president accepted the journalists' petition and invited the reporters, he informed a colleague to communicate to the leader of the group, Charmaine Ngatjiheue, that it was important for all signatories to attend.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My interest, even though I was the subject of discussion, was to have a successful and representative meeting that is in keeping with the issues raised and the ethos of president Geingob with regard to fairness, transparency, inclusivity and accountability," he said.

Hengari further said the 10 who confirmed participation included a sport journalist who does not cover the Presidency, one business journalist and three freelance journalists with whom they hardly interact as an office. He also said more than 60% of the 56 journalists who signed the petition have never or hardly ever interacted with the Presidency since he joined it in February 2018.

"It is regrettable that this opportunity was lost and those who made allegations did not honour the meeting," he said.

Gwen Lister, chairperson of the board of trustees at the Namibia Media Trust, said she found the rationale for the cancellation incomprehensible, given that the group members had indicated they would be represented by 10 colleagues whom they had selected.

"One of the problems with the incumbent is the mixed signals he puts out," she said.

Lister said the Presidency would do well to reschedule the meeting as soon as possible with the 10 media representatives and to hear their grievances before the situation worsens.