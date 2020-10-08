Nigeria: Lagos Gas Explosion Claims 5 Lives, Destroys 47 Buildings, 89 Shops

8 October 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chiemelie Ezeobi

An early morning gas explosion on Thursday that rocked the Baruwa area of Lagos has claimed five lives and injured three persons.

Preliminary assessment of the explosion showed that 89 shops, 47 buildings (including a church, school and event centre), 23 electric poles, two transformers, gas tankers, one tricycle and one motorcycle were affected.

According to eyewitness account, the explosion occurred at about 6.20am at Candos Road, Baruwa Inside, when an a LPG tanker, which was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station, exploded.

THISDAY gathered that the source of the explosion could be traced to the station generator, which was on while the tanker was discharging products into the storage tank.

When the explosion happened, it threw those nearby and the discharging LPG tanker across the road, thus exacerbating the fire.

Confirming the incident, the South-west Zonal Coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye said emergency services were quickly deployed to contain the inferno.

He said five dead bodies had been recovered so far and three injured person including a woman and two children had been evacuated and taken to the intensive care hospital due to the degree of burns.

He said the destruction was on a large scale because the Best Roof Gas Plant Station was located in a densely populated community.

After putting out the initial fire, he said the stored gas in the station started discharging the gas but there was no explosion again.

THISDAY gathered that the gas plant had about 30 metric tons of gas in the underground tank and while it was offloading, the staff were also in the process of dispensing to customers.

As at 9.04am, Farinloye said the fire had been put out completely and the secondary gas leakage from the underground tanker had been put under control as well.

However, he said a preliminary assessment revealed that 44 buildings were affected, as well as one school, one event centre, 89 shops, one church, one tricycle, gas tankers, 23 electric poles, two transformers and one motorcycle.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.