Namibia: Sanitary Products Donations Needed

8 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

Sanitary products are a luxury not everyone can afford, especially the Namibian girl child coming from a poor background.

On realising this, three women from Zambezi region came up with an initiative to seek donations from the public to ensure that the girls from the less fortunate homes at Katima Mulilo town get access to sanitary products on the day of the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child.

The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on 11 October annually to address the challenges girls face and promote girl empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

The Namibian spoke to Fadzai Machiwana yesterday, who noted that they saw that many girls do not have these products because their parents are poor and the little money they may have goes to food. Therefore, they felt they needed to help them where they can.

"We have heard about and seen many sad stories of how young girls are living without such products. It is not because they don't need them but because they cannot afford them. Therefore, we thought we should reach out to the public for donations because we alone cannot help many girls. However, together with the public's help, we will be able to help as many girls as possible. Even if you're only able to afford one item, it is fine because it will make a difference in one girl's life," she said.

Machiwana further noted that they have identified three schools, namely Mavuluma Senior Secondary, Saint Kizito College and Ngweze Primary school, where they will donate the products they collect from the public. If they get enough products, they hope to include Cheshire Home Katima Mulilo.

"So far we have received promises from four people - two locals and two from Windhoek - who committed that they will send money for us to buy these items for the girls. We really hope to make this day of the girl child special for the less fortunate girls in our community," she said.

Anyone willing to assist can call Fadzai Machiwana 081 456 6969, Muhau Limbo 081 861 5636 and Namakau Chaka 085 739 8759.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.