Namibia: Sanitary Products Donations Needed

Sanitary products are a luxury not everyone can afford, especially the Namibian girl child coming from a poor background.

On realising this, three women from Zambezi region came up with an initiative to seek donations from the public to ensure that the girls from the less fortunate homes at Katima Mulilo town get access to sanitary products on the day of the upcoming International Day of the Girl Child.

The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on 11 October annually to address the challenges girls face and promote girl empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

The Namibian spoke to Fadzai Machiwana yesterday, who noted that they saw that many girls do not have these products because their parents are poor and the little money they may have goes to food. Therefore, they felt they needed to help them where they can.

"We have heard about and seen many sad stories of how young girls are living without such products. It is not because they don't need them but because they cannot afford them. Therefore, we thought we should reach out to the public for donations because we alone cannot help many girls. However, together with the public's help, we will be able to help as many girls as possible. Even if you're only able to afford one item, it is fine because it will make a difference in one girl's life," she said.

Machiwana further noted that they have identified three schools, namely Mavuluma Senior Secondary, Saint Kizito College and Ngweze Primary school, where they will donate the products they collect from the public. If they get enough products, they hope to include Cheshire Home Katima Mulilo.

"So far we have received promises from four people - two locals and two from Windhoek - who committed that they will send money for us to buy these items for the girls. We really hope to make this day of the girl child special for the less fortunate girls in our community," she said.

Anyone willing to assist can call Fadzai Machiwana 081 456 6969, Muhau Limbo 081 861 5636 and Namakau Chaka 085 739 8759.