Namibia: Tech University Ventures Into Innovation Workshop Territory With Renowned International Expert

Innovation guru, Gijs van Wulven will conduct the University of Science and Technology's first online workshop on innovation under the banner "Full steam ahead, Observe and learn, Raise ideas, Test ideas and Homecoming." The concept is captured in the acronym FORTH.

The workshop is scheduled to be held on 22 and 23 October 2020, from 09:30 to 12:30. Attendance costs N$3,500.

The designated presenter is Gijs Van Wulfen, an authority and renowned advisor on innovation. He is a motivational speaker, author of four innovation best-sellers, one of the top 10 worldwide innovation bloggers and a linkedIn influencer with more than 325,000 followers.

The university said in a statement, the workshop intends to assist public and private companies to employ tested innovative tools to solve the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective organisations.

According to NUST, FORTH innovation methodology is a customer oriented inspiring innovation method, established to create new business cases for innovation products, services and business models.

They emphasised that the methodology is scientifically proven, is used worldwide and it connects business thinking with design thinking in a structured way. One of its biggest asset is that it enables internal support in the organisation for innovation.