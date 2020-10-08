Namibia: Woman Left Paralyised After Injection

A woman at Otjiwarongo has been left distraught after receiving an injection at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital that has allegedly led to the loss of movement in her legs.

The incident has prompted an investigation into possible negligence at the hospital. Otjozondjupa regional health director Gerbhardo Timotheus says he was made aware of the situation yesterday and the hospital confirmed to him that Julanda Hoaes (23) is indeed a patient at the hospital and is now paralysed.

Timotheus however says he does not have more information on the case and is awaiting a full report from the hospital.

Narrating her ordeal to The Namibian on Monday, Hoaes said she was admitted to the hospital in September for a routine check-up.

After being examined, she was told she would need two injections, which were eventually administered on 21 and 22 September, she said.

Hoaes said she decided to be admitted for those two days to avoid travelling to the hospital on two consecutive days. At the time she was eight months pregnant.

"I couldn't feel anything from my belly downwards, and I could not even feel my baby kick. I had to use the walls as crutches to help me get to the toilet," she said.

She said she informed the nurses she could not feel her legs and was advised not to worry as it could be an immediate after-effect of the injection. She said she was further examined and received more medication. "The medication at least made me feel my baby kick after a few days," Hoaes said, adding she was eventually discharged from the hospital on crutches.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to one of her brothers, Niger Hoaeb, they decided to go back to the hospital to lodge a complaint about her condition.

This resulted in the expectanct mother being readmitted for physiotherapy.Meanwhile, a doctor at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital, who prefers to remain anonymous, confirmed Hoaes was in their care and she suspected her condition could have been as a result of the nurse injecting her in the wrong nerve.

"We are still investigating the situation and will continue to examine her until we can say with no doubt it was the injections that caused this issue," the doctor said.

Meanwhile, both the minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula and executive director of health Ben Nangombe said they were unaware of the case, as it has not been formally registered with their office.

"I do not know about the situation, but send me the details of the case and I will look into it," Shangula said. Nangombe said he would get in touch with Timotheus on the matter.

Hoaes yesterday informed The Namibian she was transferred to the Katutura State Hospital for further investigation and examination.