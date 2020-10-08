Namibia: Another Loss for Local Economies

HARDLY A DAY passes without one realising just how different and difficult 2020 is in comparison to previous years.

Take for example the absence this year of the plethora of expositions, shows and trade fairs.

This is another jaw-breaking punch that Namibia's already limping economy will suffer in 2020.

If not for the Windhoek Fair later this month and the Namibia Tourism Expo in November, in 2020 there would have been no trade shows this year at all.

The Windhoek Fair is the smaller, shorter version of the Windhoek Show, and the Namibia Tourism Expo aims to refocus the attention on a resilient and steadily recovering tourism and leisure sector.

For years, Namibia's annual show season has kicked off with the Lüderitz Crayfish Festival in April, concluding towards year end with the Windhoek Show.

Add to those two expos the more than 40 others that took place last year.

And that is not counting scores of smaller events, such as bridal and baby shows, street markets, food and wine expos, and car shows.

Expositions are an excellent marketing platform for businesses with a growth agenda.

Ask any entrepreneur with a new product or service to launch, or a business growth strategy intent on expanding business beyond the firm's domestic market.

They will affirm the value of a trade fair - not only in terms of immediate sales, but by the gains derived from showcasing goods or services over a few days to a concentration of potential buyers.

There are long-term advantages too from contacts made, and the networking opportunities that shows create for businesses large and small.

Over the years municipalities also discovered the value to their local economy that can be derived from staging an expo.

A revenue stream to complement income generated from property rates and taxes, utilities, and services.

For decades shows have been a highlight on the local business calendar of Windhoek, Grootfontein, Otjiwarongo, Gobabis, Mariental and Keetmanshoop.

More recently Lüderitz, Ongwediva, Okakarara, Swakopmund, Eenhana, Tsumeb, Rundu and Walvis Bay, among others, discovered the value of shows as a local economy development tool. Many municipalities now use their annual local show to showcase the town as a tourism destination and to market business and investment opportunities on offer.

Local authorities have also used expositions to facilitate income-generating opportunities for the town's businesses and residents.

Just think of the significant financial gain for many a town's local economy derived from organising and staging an expo - directly derived from stand rental, equipment hiring, and the entry fee, and indirectly the accommodation and living expenses paid to local service providers by outside exhibitors.

Then there are those temporary jobs created during an expo. Locals are engaged by exhibitors to help erect and dismantle staff, even to assist with sales and product demonstrations.

Local people are temporarily employed to run the event, and to provide security and cleaning services. For many this is their only income-generating opportunity, and for job-seeking youngsters their first chance to gain work experience.

The bottom line is that a town's show creates jobs and injects money into the local economy.

But the reality is that it just has not and will not happen this year.

* Danny Meyer is reachable at [email protected]