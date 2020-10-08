Namibia: Father Blames Incest On Wine

A man accused of having raped his 10-year-old daughter on five occasions during 2017 and 2018 admitted in court yesterday that he had intercourse with the child once - and blamed the incident on drunkenness.

Testifying in the Windhoek High Court, the man (47) told judge Dinnah Usiku he had intercourse with his daughter, then aged 10, at Walvis Bay in April 2018, after she had touched him while they were sharing a bed.

He said this happened after he had returned home from a party where he had been drinking red wine.

After the incest with his daughter, he said, "I realised the thing I had done was wrong, it's unholy".

He also told the judge: "I have done those things because of the alcohol."

The court has heard that the girl became pregnant and, aged 11, had a legal abortion in July 2018.

The former head of the National Forensic Science Institute of Namibia's genetics section, Maryn Swart, also testified yesterday that DNA analysis done on samples taken from the aborted foetus, the man and his daughter showed beyond doubt that he was the biological father of the foetus and also of his daughter.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect his daughter, denied guilt on five counts of rape and five alternative charges of committing a sexual act with a girl under the age of 16 when his trial began in May this year.

The state is alleging that he raped his daughter at Walvis Bay during 2017 and also in January, February, April and May 2018.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The man testified as well yesterday that after his wife discovered their daughter was pregnant, the girl told her mother that he had slept with her.

He said he realised he had made a big mistake, and he apologised to his wife and told her he had been drunk when the incident happened and did not know why he had done it.

At the end of the first part of his testimony, he stated: "I have done this thing. I know it was very wrong. I am asking for forgiveness, because I know what I did was very wrong."

Answering questions under cross-examination from state advocate Palmer Kumalo, he continued to claim the intercourse between him and his daughter was the result of his drunkenness.

He also went further than that, though, and claimed his daughter initiated the intercourse he had with her when she touched his ribs and face while lying in bed with him.

While he repeatedly blamed the incident on the state of drunkenness he said he was in, he also confirmed that he had a clear recollection of events at his home after his return from the party where he had been drinking red wine, though.

He also disputed the girl's testimony that he raped her on several occasions after he had gone to her bed while her mother was not at home.

"What I know is it was just that once," he said.

The man was arrested in June 2018, and has been held in custody since then.

His trial is due to continue on 27 October with the hearing of closing oral arguments from Kumalo and defence lawyer Jermaine Muchali.