Malawi: Chakwera Has Insulted Malawi Women, Must Apologise and Change

8 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
editorial

When confronted to explain his apparent disregard for women in his public appointments, we expected President Lazarus Chakwera to be considerate and, of course, apologetic in his response.

He should have been considerate and apologetic because after disregarding women in his appointments, the last thing we expected from him was another insult towards women.

By saying 'send me the list of educated women', Chakwera only exposed his deepest disdain of women--and we know now that this President sees our women as invisibles.

The country has graduated thousands of women in different fields and one of such woman is Chakwera's wife - a qualified auditor. It must shock you to have a President who goes public playing ignorance to such a fact.

But because this is 2020 not 1672 where women were seen as invisibles the way Chakwera sees them, we will not sit idle and reverse the progress we have made in gender justice.

That is, as Nyasa Times, we support those who will be in streets to demand gender justice from President Chakwera.

Not only that we also believe that the 'send me a list of educated women' utterance is purely disrespectful to women, an apparent insult, as such, the President must not just withdraw but also send an apology to the entire nation.

