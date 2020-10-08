Mozambique: A Million Mozambicans Already Have Digital Television

8 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — At least a million viewers already benefit from a digital television signal in Mozambique, according to Victor Mbebe, chairperson of TMT, the publicly owned company that operates the digital TV network.

Some of those who receive a digital signal pay for it through a variety of television and internet distribution companies, while others benefit from TMT's open signal platform, through which Mozambican TV channels can be accessed free of charge.

Mbebe said that TMT has to date distributed 110,000 decoders, and a further 300,000 are available and should be distributed by the end of 2021. A decoder costs 1,200 meticais (about 17 US dollars, at current exchange rates). Once the decoder is installed, there are no further costs - at least, if the viewer only wants to watch Mozambican channels.

"The difference between TMT and the other operators", said Mbebe, "is that ours is an open signal platform that allows viewers access to all Mozambican channels free of charge. Currently 18 Mozambican channels are available on the TMT platform."

Mbebe was speaking to reporters in the central city of Beira, where President Filipe Nyusi switched on the digital television signal and inaugurated the Sofala Provincial Television Centre, owned by the public TV station, TVM.

The centre consists of a transmission network with 60 transmitters; the rehabilitation and equipping of the TVM studios; and the TVM production centre and the headquarters of TMT. There is also a generator and a fuel tank that can hold 2,000 litres of diesel. This is enough to provide the centre with electricity for ten days.

Prior to digitalisation, the public network consisted of 50 transmitters, some owned by TVM, and some by the government's Mass Communications Institute (ICS). Since these were small transmitters, the network could only cover 50 per cent of the Mozambican population.

With the new network, with 60 far more powerful transmitters, the digital signal could now reach 70 per cent of the population.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.