Namibia: Devastated Community Marches for Shannon Wasserfall

WHEN Tega Mathews received a call from the police asking him to send photos of what his missing daughter was wearing the last time she was seen, he did not expect what came next.

Shannon 'Darlikie' Wasserfall's father, who lives and works in Windhoek, says after sending a photo, the police called him to say they found the same clothes on human remains discovered at Walvis Bay near the C14 roadblock on Tuesday.

Shannon (22) had been missing since 10 April this year after dropping off her son at a friend's house in Kabeljou Street in Kuisebmond at the harbour town on her way to meet another friend.

"It was devastating," Mathews told The Namibian yesterday.

"My hope was that she would be found. We hoped for the best, but also prepared for the worst ..." he said.

He said he received an anonymous text message on Tuesday, informing him his daughter was buried in a shallow grave in the dunes. He passed the message on to the police.

POLICE INVESTIGATION

The police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) on the same day found human remains in the dunes south of Naraville next to some building rubble.

Detective chief inspector Daniel Gurirab of the Erongo police confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying a case of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice is investigated.

"Investigations will be conducted to determine the identity of the remains, including DNA testing," he said.

He said judging by the clothes found at the scene it is suspected to be Wasserfall's remains.

Erongo unit commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba, yesterday called on the public to remain calm and have confidence in the police.

He said the police is doing everything possible to bring the suspect to book and confirmed a criminal case was opened.

Shapumba responded to the public lashing out at police inaction on social media platforms regarding the case.

"Let us not throw blames in the air. You are welcome to bring proof if you have any. We will handle it with confidentiality. This is a time to focus on calmness. There are people out there who may know the truth, but it needs to be proven beyond reasonable doubt," he said.

DEMONSTRATIONS

Shannon's family yesterday said they are organising various demonstrations to be held tomorrow against gender-based violence (GBV) and human trafficking in both Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

Her uncle Raymond Wasserfall said the demonstrations aim to plead for stronger police action in Namibia in GBV and human trafficking cases.

"We will hand a petition over to the mayor. There needs to be some pressure on the police. A lot is happening - especially with human trafficking. Many women are being violated. We need change," he said.

Walvis Bay's demonstration will start at the Tutaleni Police Station and proceed to the site where the remains were found. It will end at the Walvis Bay municipality building.

Wasserfall said the police were not forthcoming with information or feedback since Shannon's disappearance.

Meanwhile, a group of young people from Walvis Bay took to the streets yesterday afternoon demanding justice for Shannon. The group marched to the Independence Market at KabeljouStreet, where Shannon was last seen.

SHOCK AND RELIEF

The missing young mother's family members at Walvis Bay was still reeling in shock and disbelief yesterday morning when The Namibian visited them at home.

They hoped the police would bring good news when they showed up at their house on Tuesday night, they said.

"We were kind of excited and curious, and at the same time nervous, because we have not seen the police in a long time. However, they told us they found remains. We have to accept it ... There was a sense of peace and some relief as we just wanted to know," Shannon's older sister, Bernice Wasserfall, said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shannon's mother, Poppie Wasserfall, said although it was a sad occasion she feels at peace at the same time.

"I asked for my child to be returned to me, in any way. I just needed to find that closure ..," she said.

Shannon's uncle said they were shocked and surprised that her boyfriend and the father of her two-year-old son reported her missing to the police on the same day she went missing - without informing them.

They are also upset that he took the couple's son to his family in the north the following day.

"She was a responsible person and really loved her son," her sister said.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.