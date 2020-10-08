Namibia: AR's Swipe At ECN Fails

An attempt by the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement to have the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) ordered to start implementing continuous voters' registration failed in the Electoral Tribunal of the Windhoek district yesterday.

The AR movement approached the Electoral Tribunal last month seeking and order to compel the ECN to implement continuous voters' registration.

This process is one of three registration processes the ECN is mandated to conduct in terms of the Electoral Act.

However, the commission is yet to implement this form of voters' registration six years after the law was passed.

The ECN argues it has no resources and infrastructure to implement the process.

It also maintains it was capacitated by the law to suspend the implementation of continuous voters' registration from time to time.

The AR movement therefore wanted the tribunal to review and set aside the decision of the ECN not to implement this voters' registration process. The movement also took issue with the ECN's decision not to fill the casual vacancy at the Keetmanshoop Urban constituency, which was the result of the death of Landless People's Movement (LPM) councillor Maxie Minnaar in August, as it was unlawful.

Magistrate Uatjo Uanivi, who presided over the case, dismissed the case yesterday, arguing the tribunal does not have the power to review the decisions of the chairperson of the ECN and the commission itself.

Uanivi said: "It would not be in the interest of the parties for the tribunal to ignore or not to assess its jurisdiction in the first place before it considers the merit of the pleadings."

He said the powers to review the decision of the ECN regarding the implementation of the Electoral Act can only be dealt with by the Electoral Court.

"This is a court of inherent jurisdiction to hear and determine any matter brought before it. But yet it reminds itself of this trite rule of practice. I found it unnecessary to go to the merit of this application. This tribunal is being requested to review the decision of the ECN and the president while a well-suited court is being overlooked," Uanivi said.

The AR's legal representative, Kadhila Amoomo, shortly after the ruling said they would take the matter to the Electoral Court to be heard on merit.

Amoomo maintained their argument that the ECN does not have the authority to decide whether to implement continuous voters' registration was still valid and will be explored further in the Electoral Court.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The law does not allow the ECN a discretion on whether or not to implement continuous voters' registration. It [only] permits the ECN to exercise discretion on whether to suspend continuous voters' registration from time to time. But we know that the ECN has never implemented continuous voters' registration at all. So, it is impossible to suspend something you have never implemented, and that is the bone of contention," Amoomo said.

Meanwhile, ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja yesterday said the commission was happy with the outcome of the tribunal.

Tjipueja emphasised yesterday that the ECN is in no hurry to implement continuous voters' registration as it has the authority to suspend the process as it deems fit in terms of the law.

AR spokesperson Simon Amunime said the movement would institute a fresh application in the Electoral Court for their concerns to be heard.

"We remain convinced that the Electoral Commission of Namibia should implement continuous voters' registration. We also remain convinced that the president has deserted his duty to make provision for regulations relating to Covid-19 inasfar as these elections are concerned," Amunime said.