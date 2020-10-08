Namibia: Credit Gets Businesses Out of Coma

NAMIBIAN businesses took up loans and advances of N$769,3 million in August this year - returning a smile that had disappeared during the lockdown months.

During the Covid-19 lockdown period - especially from May to June - annual comparisons showed that businesses were in a bad shape and avoided taking up credit by all means.

Recently released figures by the Bank of Namibia, however, show that hope is returning with recent total loans to businesses standing at N$43,2 billion in August - a 1,8% growth when compared to the N$42,4 billion July balance.

Comparing to last year August, a 0,4% growth is recorded from N$43 billion.

According to the central bank, the August 2020 increase mainly came from an increase in overdraft credit from non-bank financial institutions, trade and accommodation as well as the mining sector.

Overdrafts extended during August recorded a growth of 6,5% on a monthly basis and 6,7% on an annual basis. This speaks to the need to fund working capital as some businesses started opening up, under the eased lockdown regulations.

Overall, the credit lifelines as extended to the private sector remained low during August at 2,6% - though edging up by 0,3 percentage points compared to 2,3% in July this year.

The Bank of Namibia said this was mainly due to overdraft credit extended to businesses - which jumped up by N$649,2 million, and settled at N$10,5 billion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On households, credit extended slowed further in August with annual growth dipping to 4,3% from 4,9% recorded in July.

The central bank said the slower growth was reflected in all household credit categories specifically overdraft credit, other loans and advances as well as instalment and leasing.

"In line with the reduced growth rates, demand for credit by households continued to be impacted by reduced income levels, on the back of lower economic activity, reinforced by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," read its analysis.

Similarly still on the low is instalment and leasing credit which maintained a negative growth at the end of August 2020.

Annual growth contracted by 7,8% for August 2020, slightly better than the 8,1% recorded for July.

According to the central bank, the general sluggish growth in the wholesale and retail trade sector and the overall domestic economy the scapegoat of this stunted movement.

Mortgages credit also slowed at the end of August 2020, with the annual growth slightly dipping to 1,7%.

A commentary by PSG Namibia on the numbers states that the recent trend in monetary and credit aggregates supports existing expectation that the economic recovery in the third quarter will be weak amid continued Covid-19 containment measures and weak economic stimulus measures.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A