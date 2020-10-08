Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Says Expelled MPs, Councillors Deserved It

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has defended ongoing recalls on MDC-T legislators and councillors he says deserved their expulsions.

He was speaking to journalists Wednesday soon after the swearing in of MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe and 14 other party loyalists as both MPs and Senators.

Those sworn in were replacing MDC Alliance MPs who have been recalled as legislators.

Mwonzora said the recalls on MPs belonging to the rival party faction were being caused by the same MPs who have adamantly refused to be part of his MDC-T.

"It is not our intention to always get rid of people. Recalls are regrettable but it happened because that leadership sacrificed their own people.

"Those people were recalled because they had ceased to be members of the MDC-T.

"They said it in writing that they did not belong to the MDC-T anymore.

"There are legal consequences to that. Some of them were involved in violence and corruption. We have zero tolerance to violence and corruption. We took action and do not regret it," said Mwonzora.

The MDC-T politician said it was not the intention of his party to victimise anyone.

"We recall people for a reason. Those recalled people were at fault. There was no need for them to sign affidavits denouncing the MDC-T and renouncing their membership of the MDC-T. Once they did that, legal consequences arose."

Commenting on the appointment of the MPs and Senators, Mwonzora said "we are quite happy with the quality of Senators and MPs who have come. It is time for delivering and time to carry the party's legislative agenda.

"We want to make a difference, to focus on the developmental issues affecting the nation, dealing with new politics in Zimbabwe and get rid of hate politics, acrimony. It is going to be a vibrant Parliament.

"We are going to do our job as opposition in Zimbabwe."