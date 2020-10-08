Malawi: Government Committed to Promoting Peace, Co-Existence Between Malawians and Refugees

8 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Tiyanjane Nandie Mambucha

Dowa — Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has assured refugees living at Dzaleka Camp in Dowa of government's continued promotion of co-existence and integration between Malawians and refugees.

The Minister was speaking on Wednesday at a handover ceremony of farm inputs donated by African Fertilizer Agro Business Partnership (AFAP) to Dzaleka refugees' camp.

The farm input donation which is targeting both refugees and Malawians, will benefit 1, 040 households in the refugee camp and 759 households from the host community.

"There is need for co-existence between Malawians and refugees. Government is looking at the inclusion of refugees in the National Agenda and the promotion of self-reliance of refugees," he said.

He said refugees contribute towards the social economic development of the country and having over 47,000 refugees in the camp, and 15 villages surrounding the camp is not a small population hence the need to promote co-existence.

The Minister further said his ministry has a strategy to empower both Malawians and refugees through supporting any initiative promoting integration.

Bayer Limited, Territory Manager, Thyphod Chirwa, said his organization donated the hybrid

certified seed to help farmers maximize yield which has been deeply affected by COVID-19.

"We noted that COVID-19 affected farmers negatively because they were not able to maximize their potential of farming on daily basis. Farmers will receive maize seed from us and fertilizer from AFAP," he said.

Apart from the donation, beneficiaries will also be provided with training so that they make proper use of the inputs in order to maximise yield.

UNHCR Country Representative, Fatima Mahommed Cole said her office always emphasizes to refugees to be law abiding while they are hosted in Malawi and adhere to peaceful co-existence.

The donation comprised of 1, 800 bags of fertilizer and 1, 800 bags of maize seed.

