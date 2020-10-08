Namibia: Online Business Talks to Boost Entrepreneurs

Standard Bank's head of marketing, Magreth Mengo, has called for a conducive environment to be created to fulfil entrepreneurs' dreams and ambitions.

She says it is the only way the country can develop businesses that would create jobs and broaden the tax base.

"Namibia is our home and we drive her growth," she says.

Mengo spoke at the launch of a series of online events to inspire SMEs and prospective business owners in Windhoek on Monday.

The events involve a partnership between Standard Bank and local publication Namibia Economist.

A virtual exchange of ideas on how to run a business will start on 14 October and will continue to take place monthly until August 2021 (excluding December and January).

Mengo said Standard Bank as a lender and custodian of economic agents has a role to play as an enabler in the economy.

"We aspire to be an enabler of dreams and ambitions," she said.

This is in line with the bank's new slogan 'It Can Be', she said.

According to a statement released by the event partners, owners of micro, small and medium enterprises face an array of obstacles - not only when they start out as entrepreneurs, but also through the subsequent phases of business growth.

Added to this is digitalisation, which has now been forced upon business owners.

"In an attempt to provide SME owners with a viable, affordable business solution, we have decided to launch a series of interactive webinars on a monthly basis, specifically targeting small business owners," the statement read.

The GrowYourBusiness talks will replace the annual Businesswoman Northern Conference, which is cancelled due to Covid-19, the statement said.

The new virtual set-up would allow Namibians to create a marketplace of ideas for a national and international audience, the event partners said.

At each business talk, a business expert will cover a theme SMEs routinely deal with.

These topics will include how to register a business, how to effectively market your business, financial management, hiring for success and more.

After every talk a panel of Namibian and international experts will give practical tips and answer questions.

WORTH IT

After every business talk a prize winner will be selected among online participants, who would receive a boost to help them take their business to the next level.

For the first talk, Standard Bank is sponsoring N$10 000 to start or grow a business.

To qualify for the prize, entrepreneurs have to answer questions posted during the event.

At the final talk, Standard Bank and Namibia Economist will announce the overall winner of the GrowYourBusinessTalk series.

Namibia Economist's marketing manager, Desèré Lundon-Muller, said: "Small businesses and start-ups are what keep our economy strong, and I'm proud to have contributed to dozens of start-ups in my time as an entrepreneur.

"If you've ever considered starting a business, know that there is no perfect time. By starting a small business, you are taking charge of your future."

Local entrepreneurs are currently facing an uphill battle to register their businesses, get public tenders and procure inputs.

Other challenges include access to capital with no collateral and marketing themselves in mainstream media.

The business talks will be live-streamed, and all sessions will be available on Namibia Economist's business development site at https://economist.today.