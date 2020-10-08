Namibia: Bank Assists Shack Dwellers to Build 20 Homes

Walvis Bay — Standard Bank Namibia has come to the rescue of 20 members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) at Walvis Bay who lost their homes during the devastating Twaloloka (Otweya) fire at the town late July this year.

The financial institution will be assisting SDFN to construct 20 houses on a piece of land adjacent to Otweya to replace their shacks that were destroyed by the fire.

Erongo regional manager for Standard Ronny Einbeck, during the groundbreaking ceremony, said funds generated from the Footprint Socks campaign will be used for the construction of the 20 houses.

"Standard Bank is deeply rooted in local culture with great concern and affinity to the development of the country and the plight of Namibian people. It was in that respect that Standard Bank, under the Buy-a-Brick Initiative, launched the Footprint Socks campaign to sell specially designed socks to raise funds for the construction of houses for Otweya residents," Einbeck explained.

He added that they are committed to work with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development (MURD) and the SDFN, to restore the dignity of the people and to make Namibia a better place for all to live in.

"Everyone has dreams and we indeed believe that dreams matter, however, big or small those dreams may be, the people of Otweya also have dreams and they are valid. Hence, we are re-starting the journey to realise the dreams of better housing for the families of Otweya," he said.

Urban and Rural Development deputy minister Derek Klazen on his part pointed out the importance of decent and affordable housing for all Namibians and called upon all stakeholders to assist government to make this a reality.

"Housing is within the reach of every Namibian, we must remain committed towards our goal as we will emerge victorious if efforts and resources are merged," he said.

Facilitator of SDFN in the Erongo region, Naftal Uutoni noted that the federation, through its skilled members will soon start with the project and aims to complete all 20 houses within three weeks.