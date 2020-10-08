South Africa: Water and Sanitation On the Decline of Dam Levels in Kwazulu-Natal

press release

A weekly dam levels report by the Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal has this week revealed yet another decline in the provincial storage capacity of dams from 53,9% in the previous week to 53,3% this week.

The Department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said much as the recent rains had a positive impact on the province's South Coast, most dams are still relatively low.

"We are reliably informed by hydrologists in the Department that the rainfall has improved dams such as the Mearns (51,7%) and Hluhluwe (70,0%) from 49,8% and 69,3% respectively. However, most dams continue to drop," said Ratau.

The Albert-Falls Dam has dropped from last week's 32,1% to 32,4% this week. Also seeing a decline is the Spring Grove Dam from 43,4% to 41,5%. The Zaaihoek, Wagendrift and Craigie Burn Dams have recorded 55,6%, 82,3% and 69,2%. The dams last week were at 59,8%, 84,3% and 70,3% respectively.

"The weekly decline of dam levels in the province is monitored with a great deal of concern. What we are doing on the ground is implementing long-term measures to assist the situation," said Ratau.

"For instance, the Shemula Bulk Water Supply Scheme has come under increasing pressure in the recent past due to excessive water losses and increased demand due to an increase in population. As such, it is currently undergoing a major upgrade as a regional supply scheme," he added.

He maintained that the Department was well aware of the challenges residents endure and as a result, and is speedily implementing the Sikhemelele, Mtikini and Tembe Water Supply projects in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality as part of the District Development Model.

Ratau also said Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is scheduled to go onsite to monitor progress that is being made at the projects. "After Minister Sisulu's visit sometime this week, we should be able to share the progress of the projects. I can assure the public that the projects are on track to successful completion," he said.

The Department has urged locals to report water leaks to local municipalities and continue to use water sparingly.

Click here to see this week's dam statuses in KwaZulu-Natal.