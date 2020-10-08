Malawi: UK Minister for Africa Concludes Malawi Visit

8 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The UK's Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, visited Malawi from 6 to 8 October 2020, to reaffirm and cement the strong and historical ties that exist between the UK and Malawi as Commonwealth partners.

He heard how the new government is committed to building a prosperous future by tackling corruption, creating a more business-friendly investment climate, and reforming the public sector.

Minister Duddridge had discussions with President Lazarus Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima and Ministers about the importance of maintaining the strong momentum that the Government has created, and how the UK is supporting this agenda through its programming.

As the UK assumes the COP26 Presidency and prepares to host the global climate conference next year (2021), speaking with the Minister for Natural Resources, the Minister welcomed Malawi's international climate engagement, and encouraged the Government to advocate confidently for developing countries in the coming year, as well as accelerating strategies that will build a climate resilient future for the country.

The Minister also visited a warehouse for COVID-19 supplies, seeing at first hand the UK's support to Malawi in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge said:"The UK values our long and warm relationship with Malawi, and I am delighted to have been able to reaffirm our close ties during my visit. I have seen at first hand the health and economic challenges that COVID-19 has brought, and have been encouraged to see how the UK-Malawi partnership is making the health system more resilient whilst saving lives.

"I welcome the open and constructive discussions that I have had with the President, Vice President and others, about the challenges and opportunities ahead, and have been impressed by their commitment to deliver prosperity for Malawians, and to drive integrity in the public service. I am encouraged by the potential to attract investment and create jobs, as Malawi reforms its trade and economic policies."

UK is a major donor and long-standing development partner of Malawi. UK Aid plays a critical role in improving the lives of millions of poor children and adults. This includes investments in health, education, business development and adapting to climate change.

The UK's committed bilateral portfolio is about £750 million, with significant other UK support channelled through civil society, research, global funds and multilateral channels.

