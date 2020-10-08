Malawi: Myn Embarks On Dependency Syndrome Reduction Initiative

Lilongwe — M'bwatalika Youth Network (MYN) based in Lilongwe has embarked on farming as an income generating activity in order to sustain the lives of the youths thereby reducing dependency syndrome.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, MYN Chairperson Mathias Kamweta said lack of employment has significantly led to the rise in the dependency syndrome among youths leading to their exploitation.

He said the grouping thought of venturing into farming so that income realized from the sale of the produce should help the youth afford basic needs hence curbing dependency syndrome.

The group has rented fields where they are growing crops such as soya beans, groundnuts and vegetables among others through rain fed agriculture and irrigation.

"These activities have created a platform where youths are able to interact and share skills on how to grow crops.

"We understand that we will accomplish the intended impacts in the long run. Nevertheless, we look forward to making and maximizing our profits so that we may be able to support our families," he said.

MYN plans to build an office and be registered so that they are able to reach out to as many youths as possible.

Alexander Kapalamula, a member of Chifeni Youth Club said the agricultural practices currently underway are helping him in terms of productivity and proper time utilization.

"Initially when this project had not yet been rolled out, I was spending most of my time chatting with friends but now I am able to manage my time well for maximum results," he said.

He said previously he was meeting a lot of financial challenges but now things are going on smoothly because he is earning some money and is able to afford basic needs after selling the farm produce.

MYN which works with already established youth clubs started its operations in July 2018. It comprises of members from 10 to 35 years and has 17 youth clubs affiliated to it with each club consisting of 15 to 25 members.