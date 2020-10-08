Namibia: Robberies Rattle Oshana

8 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — A spate of robberies have been reported in the Oshana region in recent months.

The suspects whose identities remain unknown snatch chunks of money from their victims, with clients visiting banks a prime target.

Oshana police chief Commissioner Rauha Amwele said the situation is challenging because in most cases the victims have no sort of identification when reporting the matter.

However, she warned the culprits that their days are numbered.

"One day we will arrest them and they will face the wrath of the law," said Amwele. The commissioner said it does not mean that no suspects are arrested or that the police do not carry out investigations when the suspects are unknown.

She stressed that once a case has been registered, the police commence with the investigation in order to bring the culprits to book.

In the recent incident, a postmaster at Ondangwa was robbed of N$600 000 on Monday.

The money was reportedly meant to be distributed amongst Nampost branches. The unknown suspects pointed a gun at the postmaster while they removed the money.

She pleaded to those involved in commissioning the robberies to work for themselves and avoid robbing people of their hard-earned money and property.

"They should work for themselves, stop injuring and killing people of their hard-earned money," said Amwele.

Amwele also appealed to the public to make use of electronic transfers instead of carrying large amounts of cash.

In the same vein, she advised the public to always be vigilant when driving.

"Be on the lookout for cars following you for too long," warned the commissioner.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.