Zimbabwe: Khupe Says Remaining MDC MPs Loyal to Her

NEWLY SWORN-IN MP and acting MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe Wednesday opposition legislators remaining in parliament were loyal to her party.

The politician also pledged to use her time in the house to work towards improving the livelihoods of ordinary Zimbabweans.

"I'm glad that I'm back. I'm going to be advancing the interests of all the 14.6 million Zimbabweans so that they have better lives," she told journalists soon after emerging from parliament building.

"I have been working even if I was not in parliament. But like I said, I'm very happy that I'm back. Parliament is an arena where we are supposed to come and raise people's issues so that they are addressed.

"We have to work Zimbabweans. We want Zimbabweans to have jobs, food, clean water food, functioning hospitals and good education system," Khupe said.

Khupe said opposition legislators who now remained in parliament belonged to her party.

"I don't know those MPs who have defied me. All those who are in parliament belong to MDC-T," she said, adding that she was now leader of the opposition in parliament.

"Currently, I'm the senior member of the main opposition, the MDC-T in Parliament. So, I'm the leader in Parliament."

Khupe spent two hours in parliament before leaving.

Senators Morgen Komichi and Morgan Femai were among top party members who cheered their leader as she exited parliament building.