South Africa: Additional Arrests Expected As VBS Mutual Bank Corruption Case Postponed to 2021

The case against seven people accused of looting VBS Mutual Bank has been postponed to January 2021 to allow prosecutors to add more charges and the police to make additional arrests. Their appearance at the Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Thursday follows the sentencing of former VBS CFO Phillip Truter.

The seven men appeared briefly in the Commercial Crimes Court, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, on Thursday where the case was postponed to 26 January 2021.

The accused include the alleged mastermind behind the R2-billion looting of the bank, VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former CEO Andile Ramavhunga and former company treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane.

They're joined by the Public Investment Corporation's representatives on the company's board, Paul Magula and Ernest Nesane, former SAPS CFO Avhashoni Ramikosi and KPMG's former engagement partner Sipho Malaba.

The seven were charged in June 2020, along with former VBS CFO Phillip Truter, who entered into a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering in...