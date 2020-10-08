Zimbabwe: Mamombe Released From Chikurubi Prison

P Musvanhiri/DW
From left, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marovaface charges in a Harare court (file photo).
8 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

The High Court Wednesday ordered the release of MDC Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe from Chikurubi prison where she has been incarcerated for mental examination in the past two weeks.

A fortnight ago, Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande ruled the opposition lawmaker needed to be examined by two neutral doctors to determine her fitness to stand trial.

Together with two party activists, the Harare West legislator is accused of faking her abduction by alleged State security agents in May this year.

"As you know Joanna has been remanded in custody for the purpose of medical examination, but we challenged the order of the magistrate to order such as examination," lawyer Alex Muchadehama told NewZimbabwe.com at the Chikurubi Maximum Prison gate.

"We also challenged the fact that even if she was to be examined, it was not necessary for her to be remanded in custody for the purposes of that examination.

"So, we argued that the order by the magistrate to remand her in custody was unlawful and she was supposed to be released forthwith.

"So, judgement from the High Court came out today (Wednesday) and in that judgement, the High Court ordered that Joanna Mamombe be released from the remand prison.

"If there is need for her to be examined, they can do that while she is coming from home."

Mamombe, together with other MDC Alliance youth activists, Netsai Marowa and Cecilia Chimbiri, face trial for allegedly faking their abduction by the state.

The trio made headlines May this year after claims by their party they had been seized by state security agents soon after joining other party activists stage an anti-government protest in Harare's high density Warren Park suburb.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.