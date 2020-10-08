Zimbabwe: Mamombe Released From Chikurubi Prison

The High Court Wednesday ordered the release of MDC Alliance MP Joanna Mamombe from Chikurubi prison where she has been incarcerated for mental examination in the past two weeks.

A fortnight ago, Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande ruled the opposition lawmaker needed to be examined by two neutral doctors to determine her fitness to stand trial.

Together with two party activists, the Harare West legislator is accused of faking her abduction by alleged State security agents in May this year.

"As you know Joanna has been remanded in custody for the purpose of medical examination, but we challenged the order of the magistrate to order such as examination," lawyer Alex Muchadehama told NewZimbabwe.com at the Chikurubi Maximum Prison gate.

"We also challenged the fact that even if she was to be examined, it was not necessary for her to be remanded in custody for the purposes of that examination.

"So, we argued that the order by the magistrate to remand her in custody was unlawful and she was supposed to be released forthwith.

"So, judgement from the High Court came out today (Wednesday) and in that judgement, the High Court ordered that Joanna Mamombe be released from the remand prison.

"If there is need for her to be examined, they can do that while she is coming from home."

Mamombe, together with other MDC Alliance youth activists, Netsai Marowa and Cecilia Chimbiri, face trial for allegedly faking their abduction by the state.

The trio made headlines May this year after claims by their party they had been seized by state security agents soon after joining other party activists stage an anti-government protest in Harare's high density Warren Park suburb.