South Africa: 'Big Sister - a Musical Tweet' - Sordid Concoction With a Tender Heart

8 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Keith Bain

Look, it's one thing to shut down the theatre industry for months on end, but don't mess with a drag queen. Keith Bain goes to the theatre for the first time since lockdown began and hears more swear words in one night than during six months of isolation hell.

If you're looking for a sweet, innocent night out, this isn't it. Nor is it a show suitable for prudes, Mother Grundys or purveyors of any form of culture-cancelling political correctness.

Things will get uncomfortable, in fact, so you might want to order plenty of booze before the lights go out.

The three leggy lads comprising Cape Town's most professional drag trio are angry as hell and they're letting it all out - barbed fangs, manicured claws, plenty of thigh - on a stage in front of a live audience. Times being what they are, they've had to snip their theatre space, eschewing Gate69's downstairs bar and editing out the food service in order to reduce ticket prices. But they've relaunched their intimate, velvet-festooned theatre with a vengeance, and they're fearlessly saying (and singing) what's on their minds.

Especially bitter is the trio's writer-in-chief, Christopher Dudgeon, who for their new show,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.