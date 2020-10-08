South Africa: 'Big Sister - a Musical Tweet' - Sordid Concoction With a Tender Heart

analysis

Look, it's one thing to shut down the theatre industry for months on end, but don't mess with a drag queen. Keith Bain goes to the theatre for the first time since lockdown began and hears more swear words in one night than during six months of isolation hell.

If you're looking for a sweet, innocent night out, this isn't it. Nor is it a show suitable for prudes, Mother Grundys or purveyors of any form of culture-cancelling political correctness.

Things will get uncomfortable, in fact, so you might want to order plenty of booze before the lights go out.

The three leggy lads comprising Cape Town's most professional drag trio are angry as hell and they're letting it all out - barbed fangs, manicured claws, plenty of thigh - on a stage in front of a live audience. Times being what they are, they've had to snip their theatre space, eschewing Gate69's downstairs bar and editing out the food service in order to reduce ticket prices. But they've relaunched their intimate, velvet-festooned theatre with a vengeance, and they're fearlessly saying (and singing) what's on their minds.

Especially bitter is the trio's writer-in-chief, Christopher Dudgeon, who for their new show,...