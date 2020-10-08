South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza Appoints Mr Madala Masuku As a Special Advisor

8 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy President David Mabuza is pleased to announce the appointment of former Deputy Minister Madala Masuku as a special advisor.

Mr Masuku brings to the Office of the Deputy President a wealth of knowledge and experience, having served in various portfolios as a Member of Executive Council (MEC), which covered Finance and Economic Development, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Public Works, Agriculture and Land Administration, as well as Culture, Sports and Recreation in the Mpumalanga Provincial Government. In the Fifth Democratic Administration, Mr Masuku served as the Deputy Minister for Economic Development.

Among qualifications that Mr Masuku holds is a Master of Commerce in Leadership Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Masters in Management (Public and Development Management) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

"Mr Masuku is a valuable addition to the advisory team, and his wealth of knowledge and experience will be significant in the work that President Ramaphosa has delegated us in assisting him with building a prosperous nation for the benefit of all South Africans," said Deputy President Mabuza.

Deputy President Mabuza further wished Mr Masuku well in the commencement of his duties.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

