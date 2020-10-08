South Africa: Tsineng Rapist Sentenced to Life

8 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units in the Northern Cape, Brig Nicky Mills welcomed the life sentence handed down to 28 year old Malebogo Lecholo on 07 October 2020 in the Kuruman Regional court.

On 17 December 2017 at 03:00, the 33-year-old female victim was on her way home to Loopeng village when she was approached by the accused who assaulted her with a beer bottle and then stabbed her eleven times on her body and then raped her afterwards.

The victim managed to escape and reported the incident to her brother in- law and the police and was admitted to a local hospital where she received medical treatment.

The suspect, Malebogo Lecholo was arrested on 18 December 2018 and was sentenced to life imprisonment on 07 October 2020 and was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Kuruman FCS Commander, Captain Caren Nel applauded the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Keitumetse Semetsa for the meticulous investigation of the case.

