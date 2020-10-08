Nigeria: Alleged Drug Dealers Incite Mob to Attack, Kill NDLEA Official in Adamawa

The anti-narcotics officials were conveying some drug suspects, arrested in Michika, to Yola when they were attacked by a mob in Hong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some suspected drug dealers in Adamawa State allegedly incited a mob to descend on officials of the <a target="_blank" href="https://ndlea.gov.ng/">National Drug Law Enforcement Agency</a> (NDLEA), killing one officer and injuring his colleague in the process.

Samuel Birma, who was popularly known as Mbakwe, hailed from Hildi in Hong local government area of the state.

The anti-narcotics officials were conveying some drug suspects, arrested in Michika, to Yola when they were attacked by a mob in Hong.

"On arriving, being a weekly market day of the town, the suspects raised an alarm, shouting that they (were) kidnapped and solicited for help, thus raised the curiosity of people particularly their cohorts," a source who preferred anonymity told PREMIUM TIMES.

"While efforts made by the NDLEA officials in identifying themselves with the presentation of staff identity card fell on deaf ears, the perpetrators descended on them with dangerous weapons killing one of the NDLEA officials on (the) spot and set his lifeless body on fire while the other official was macheted and sustained high degree of injury.

"It was not clear where the suspects are now and the exhibits."

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adamawa State Command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation has commenced to unravel those behind the act.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As I'm talking to you now, the doctor has already confirmed that one of the NDLEA (officials) attacked was killed and the other one was responding to treatment, and that the Commissioner of Police has directed the immediate investigation into the matter with immediate effect," said Mr Nguroje, a deputy superintendent of police.

"The outcome of the investigation will be known public and law will take its course, arrests will be made and whoever is behind the act will be prosecuted," he said.

The State Commandant of the NDLEA could not be reached as he was said to have travelled out of town, but a competent source at the command headquarters described the incident as unfortunate.

When contacted, a brother to the deceased official, Ayuba Birma, prevailed on the authorities to fish out the perpetrators of the act and make them to face the law.

Mr Birma described the deceased as a humble and hard-working person.