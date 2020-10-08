Nigeria: Any Government Agency That Recruits Without Authorisation Will Be Sanctioned, Buhari Warns

The president said this while presenting the 2021 budget, tagged 'Economic Recovery and Resilience', to the National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has again warned that any government agency that carries out recruitment without authorisation in 2021 will be sanctioned.

The president also said Nigeria's economy performed better than that of many other countries despite facing serious challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Buhari said this while presenting the 2021 budget estimate to a joint session of the <a target="_blank" href="http://nassnig.org">National Assembly</a> in Abuja on Thursday.

He urged the legislature to pay close attention to the revenue as much as they do to the expenditure, as "the 2021 budget drives MDAs to generate revenue, no matter how little."

He said the 2021 budget is the roadmap for a post-coronavirus economy which is aimed at accelerating the economic recovery process.

The 2021 budget is themed 'Economic Recovery and Resilience' - with the aim of promoting economic diversification and social inclusion.

"Crude oil projected at $40bpd, exchange rate at N379 to $1, GDP at three per cent and inflation rate at 11.95 per cent," he said.

According to the Medium Term Expenditure Framework approved by the Senate and House of Representatives, the estimated budget expenditure is expected to be about N13.08 trillion.

Last year, the president while presenting the 2020 Budget proposal (Appropriation Bill) also warned that all government agencies must obtain approval before deciding on any recruitment exercise as from November 2019, the Vanguard newspaper reported.

Similarly in 2017. while presenting the 2018 budget, President Buhari also placed a ban on fresh recruitment by all federal government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), except by presidential approval.

Premium Times in July also reported that President Buhari warned MDAs to ignore any request from government officials aimed at giving undue advantage to anyone seeking jobs or other favours.

However, Mr Buhari is yet to tell the public what any eventual sanctions would entail or if any of the MDAs have been punished for recruiting without approval.

Expert wades in

A public analyst, Jide Ojo, said the president's decision to sanction MDAs who recruit without approval is a welcome development.

"President Buhari has always been saying this. You know recruitment has been going on in some agencies and departments without recourse to the Head of Service of the federation and the Civil Service Commission," he said.

According to him, as MDAs recruits new people without due process and obeying the federal character principles, it becomes difficult for the government to plan for the new ones.

"But the president needs to spell out the kind of sanctions, will the new recruits lose their job or the CEO and management will be sanctioned. It will be good to have a circular or memo where the sanctioned will be spelt out, so the media and CSOs can hold the government accountable," he said.

