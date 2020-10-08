Sudan: West Darfur Wali Declares Murnei a Disaster Area

8 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Misterei — Governor Mohamed El Doma of West Darfur has officially declared the administrative unit of Misterei in Beida locality a disaster area, because of the rampant insecurity in the area, it was announced on Wednesday.

The governor pointed out that as a result of the insecurity, farmers left their farms, which threatens food security in the area, and diseases emerged because of the rainy season.

A July 25 attack by armed men on Misterei left at least 60 people dead, a third of the town was burned to the ground. Thousands of people fled to the state capital El Geneina, thousands of others to neighbouring Chad.

In Wednesday's statement, the governor directed the relevant ministries to take the necessary measures in coordination with the central government in Khartoum to send the necessary aid urgently to help the victims of the Misterei administrative unit.

The decision also stipulated that the United Nations agencies, foreign and national humanitarian organisations operating in the state, and all concerned authorities must take the necessary measures and cooperate with the state government to aid the afflicted.

Radio Dabanga

Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga.

