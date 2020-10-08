Sudan: 39 to Face Trial for South Darfur Village Attack

Gereida — In South Darfur, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced the arrest of 39 people accused of involvement in the attack on Abos village in Gereida on July 23, and confirmed that the case of these accused is now before the prosecution.

At least 15 people were killed, 25 others wounded, and dozens of people went missing in the attack by armed men on Abdos village. The violent incident led to major protests in Gereida town the following day.

Abdos area contains voluntary return villages. Displaced people returned earlier this year, after the El Nadeef deal with the RSF who would protect the returnees.

In this week's statement, Brig Gen Abdelrahman Juma, commander of the RSF in South Darfur and commander of the joint force deployed in the state to secure the agricultural season, promised the people who fled the area that the state government and its Security Committee are making the necessary arrangements so that they will be able to return soon.

In addition, the dispute about the administrative boundaries between the localities has been submitted to Khartoum and will be dealt with by a neutral committee from the Federal Government Office.

Juma stressed that carrying weapons is forbidden except for the regular forces, and he also reiterated the ban on wearing a kadamol (a scarf covering the face), riding on motorcycles and "other negative manifestations".

He called on the public in Gereida locality and its environs to cooperate with the security services and immediately report to the police and the forces deployed in the area in addition to assisting them with information about criminals and any negative phenomena that threaten public security.

