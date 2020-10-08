Uganda: Mbogga Manufactures Green Energy Products

There is a brand of modern green energy products on the market in the UK under the name MDR. Those three letters stand for Mbogga D. Richard, named after the man behind those innovations. He happens to be a Ugandan and this is his story.

Mbogga moved to the UK in 2000 to study Education at the University of Greenwich in London. Upon arrival in the city of dreams, young Mbogga soon realised that he needed a job to be able to keep up with his studies, as is the case with most Ugandan students in London.

Mbogga immediately set out to look for a job. After several applications spanning several months, Mbogga gave up and resigned himself to fate. Several months after he had stopped trying, he got a telephone call that set him on the path he's walked to date. The call was from Harrods, one of the leading luxury department stores in London.

It was while he worked there that the seed of innovation was planted in his curious mind. Something about those "limited edition" items being sold for hundreds and thousands of pounds, mostly to celebrities, flipped a switch in his mind. The idea of creating a product that would be sought after to this magnitude ignited his engines. He wanted to be a creator. For two years, he watched as people paid top dollar for products that didn't fall from heaven.

In his final year at the university, Mbogga would be fortunate enough to get another job. A better job. This time with a computer tech company, designing software. This would give him further insight into the world of business, especially because he rose through the ranks, learning as much as possible at every stage.

"Working at the computer tech company was my foundation into business and innovation. I learnt administration first-hand and had a glimpse into the computer world and how it changes lives," he says.

His first business

Mbogga would take those business lessons he was learning at his day job to get into serious business. In 2005, Mbogga took over Signware, a company whose previous owners were moving onto other ventures. He had always been passionate about the media and advertising and felt ready to venture out into this unknown territory. The company did better than Mbogga had initially imagined, so much so that he felt confident enough to leave his day job at the computer company in 2006 to concentrate on building his manufacturing dream.

"The media, advertising consultancy business was fully established and making enough money by the time I bought it. I then took bank loans to buy machines and assembly stations that I needed at a time," he says.

The innovations

In mid-2006, Mbogga begun his innovation journey by building military-grade mobile power supplies. These potable power banks were very well received because they were perfect for mobile homes. Mbogga sold them direct to users through his high street shop in London. As word went around, many more were exported to West Africa.

"That export part of the business hit a snag when transporting batteries on planes was banned," he says.

Having delivered on that first trial, Mbogga's journey into the manufacturing world had begun in earnest. His next project would be manufacturing components that convert traffic signals from running on traditional power grids to running on green energy.

Today, barely 14 years after Mbogga brought his first innovation to reality, he is a respected manufacturer, so much so that Meden Systems Ltd, his factory, is on the suppliers list of the London local government.

"We make fire evacuation direction devices specifically for the London Local Government. These help in emergency evacuations when the main lights in a building go off or fail. They are made to order and customised to their guidelines," he says.

On top of that, Mbogga manufactures traffic lights, street lights, domestic and commercial lights, green-power generators and so on. All his products bare the MDR brand name and they are all based on energy-saving technology. He also manufactures large capacity sanitiser-dispensers (new product, thanks to Covid-19) for shopping malls, schools and sports centres.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the local government came knocking. They contracted his company to design and manufacture personal protection equipment (PPE) that was used by medical personnel, nursing homes, social care settings etc.

Countries that buy

"Our products have been sold to so many countries. Mexico, several Caribbean countries, Middle East, West and North Africa. In Uganda, we have sold to individuals and organisations that value quality and good products," he says.

"We have of recent been honoured with visits from some kings from Uganda and other VIP's, including ministers, Members of Parliament, commissioners and ambassadors. So we do not take for granted the fact that we are being recognised. We are working hard to make our innovations known worldwide as well as setting up roots in Ugandan and let our people taste the difference," he says.

Mbogga works with a team of 15 people. But that number increases dramatically during summers with the arrival of interns from other countries, especially Germany, Switzerland, Spain, France, Belgium, Austria, Australia and South Korea.

Challenges

The issue of financing. Innovation, invention and manufacturing require a huge financial backing without which, nothing much can be achieved. Here comes Mbogga, living in a foreign country, where no one knows his name, trying to do what the natives of the country have shown proficiency at (manufacturing). It takes a special kind of personal drive to believe that you will come out on top. So how did he do it without sinking?

Mbogga was very lucky that Signware, his advertising company was making money by the time he started his manufacturing work. This allowed him time to seat and think and develop his ideas for weeks on end without worrying about food and drink.

Which helped a lot with the next biggest challenge: Time.

"It is hard to get enough time to concentrate on innovation while running other businesses that require constant attention. Remember, it's the income from those other businesses that affords you time and logistics to concentrate on the innovation side. Even after the products have been finalised, you need time to travel the world promoting the products, meeting potential customers almost every month," he says.

Fourteen years into this journey, Mbogga's horizon is starting to look clear. And while these achievement bring him a lot of personal satisfaction, they might turn out to be more meaningful to Uganda as a country whose flag is flying high.

The X factor

For someone that barely has 10 years of experience like Mbogga to win bids with serious clients like the London Local Governments and others, there has to be something he's doing extremely well. Something revolutionary. Mbogga's X factor is super-fast delivery time.

"Business in England is very competitive and it is a whole other game in London where we are based. Extremely competitive and qualitative. You have to have what it takes to compete for business, most especially with local governments which demand not only high quality work but also reliable delivery times," he says.

"Most companies have delivery policies ranging from seven working days to 21 days at times due to material saucing to production times. We made sure we could get the production time to just three hours from the time the job is received where possible. This proved to be a game changer and has pushed us to grow."

Profile

Who is Mbogga?

Mbogga was born in Namirembe just opposite what was then the headquarters of the Church of Uganda in the late 70s. His father worked at the office of the archbishop. Mbogga and his two siblings grew up within the church circles. His childhood was blemished by running and hiding from danger during the hard political times of the early 1980s.

As was the case to many families that were suspected of being anti-government, his family was targeted by the State security. With his father on the run, his mother later lost her life in the Luweero war and the Late Bishop Misaeri Kauma took up their upbringing.

"We were made to love work from a tender age because that was our only ticket to life," Richard says.