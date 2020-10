Former Somali Prime Minister Dr. Ali Khalif Galeyr has passed away in Jigjiga, the capital of the Somali regional state in Ethiopia on Thursday.

Somaliland official has confirmed the death of the great politician who served for the nation most of his lifetime.

He served as PM in 2000 and Khatumo state president in the latest years of his life.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has sent his condolences over the sudden demise of the former PM.