Uganda: Museveni Attributes Cheptegei's Success to Wife

President Museveni Thursday lauded the First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni who doubles as the Education and Sports Minister for the recent successes in the sports sector, including Joshua Cheptegei's three world records this year.

According to the President, Ms Museveni who was appointed Education minister in June 2016 took to the ministry collegiality and prayers which he thinks have partly contributed to the successes of the likes of Cheptegei, Halimah Nakaayi, Stephen Kiprotich and Uganda Cranes, among others.

"Ever since Mama went to that ministry... . I think she took there two or three things; collegiality, prayers. I always see her calling her group (junior ministers and other officials under her) and they meet somewhere. I think she'll even bring me Coronavirus. I want to bear witness that what she took there was collegiality," Mr Museveni, 76, said on Thursday during the 22nd National prayer breakfast at State House, Entebbe.

The president made the remarks just hours after Joshua Cheptegei broke the 10,000m track world record on Wednesday in Valencia with a time of 26mins 11.00 seconds.

Cheptegei, 24 lowered the previous mark of 26min 17.53sec set by Kenenisa Bekele in 2005 in Brussels.

This was his 10,000m world champion's third world record this year.

The former Ruhaama County MP served as Minister for Karamoja Affairs until June 2016 when she was appointed Minister of Education and sports.

During the national prayers, the president appealed to Ugandans to always to stop sinning arguing that the wages of sin is death (Romans 6:23).

"And the wages of righteousness is blessings. I have experienced this in real life," he said.

According to the president, part of his personal achievements and successes are as a result "doing the right thing."

"If you avoid evil, you get blessed even if you're in a very difficult situation," he said.