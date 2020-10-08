Angola: Covid-19 - Luanda Remains Under Sanitary Cordon

8 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Despite the easing of some measures, in force until Wednesday, the country's capital (Luanda) will remain under sanitary cordon until the 7th November, as part of the extension of the current period of Public Calamity, which the country has been experiencing since 26th May of this year.

1 / 1

Vista da cidade de Luanda

The fact was put forward Wednesday by the Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, noting that as of Friday (9) citizens could leave Luanda or enter without any authorisation, with the proof of the negative covid-19 test.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.