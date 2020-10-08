Angola: Covid-19 - Luanda Remains Under Sanitary Cordon

Luanda — Despite the easing of some measures, in force until Wednesday, the country's capital (Luanda) will remain under sanitary cordon until the 7th November, as part of the extension of the current period of Public Calamity, which the country has been experiencing since 26th May of this year.

Vista da cidade de Luanda

The fact was put forward Wednesday by the Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, noting that as of Friday (9) citizens could leave Luanda or enter without any authorisation, with the proof of the negative covid-19 test.