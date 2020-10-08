Uganda's Cheptegei Smashes 10,000m World Record in Spain

Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor
Joshua Cheptegei may have produced another decent race but missed the podium in the men’s 5000m at Eugene Diamond League (DL) on.
7 October 2020
The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda's king of long distance racing, Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei has today broken the men's 10,000m World Record in Valencia, Spain.

Cheptegei who also broke the world 5,000m record in August this year, was in good form to cover the 10,000m distance in 26:11:00 in the NN Valencia World Record Day at the Turia stadium on Wednesday evening.

As he promised 3 months ago, Cheptegei broke Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele's record of 26:17:53 that he set in Brussels in 2005. Cheptegei who is also the Cross Country champion has re-written history by breaking two records in a space of seven weeks. In all the 3 races that Cheptegei has participated in this year, he has smashed all their World Records. In December last year, he also broke the 10km World Record.

"This performance means something great to me because we are trying to re-write history. The sports lovers in the world should know that the track is still exciting," said Cheptegei in an interview after the race.

He said today he has laid the foundation for the great things that he hopes to achieve on and off the track. He reminded the world that coronavirus disease is still around and said many people across the world are still living recklessly without adhering to the prevention and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Before the race during the press conference, Cheptegei said he's on a mission to change the education system in the country which tends to place sports on the peripheral.

Earlier in the women's race, Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidney smashed the 5,000m women's record as she set a record of 14:06:65. The former record of 14:11:15 was held by another Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba Keneni Dibaba she set in 2008.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.