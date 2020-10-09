Morocco: Head of Govt. Chairs First Meeting of Inter-Ministerial Steering Commission for Reform of Rics

Rabat — The head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani, chaired, Thursday in Rabat, the first meeting of the inter-ministerial steering commission for the reform of the Regional Investment Centers (RIC).

The holding of this first meeting is part of the activation of the role of this commission, provided for in Article 40 of Law 47.18 reforming the Regional Investment Centers and creating the Unified Regional Investment Commissions, said a statement by the department of the head of government.

Speaking at the opening of this meeting, El Otmani recalled the main foundations of the reform of the RICs, initiated by the government, in application of the High royal instructions, adding that this reform revolves around three main aspects including the restructuring of the RICs through their transformation into public institutions with administrative and financial autonomy while expanding their field of action and competencies.

The second includes the creation of a unified regional investment commission by merging all the former regional investment commissions in order to improve decision-making procedures and ensure integrated and consistent processing within a timeframe of no more than 30 days, the same source added, noting that this reform also covers the simplification of procedures and measures related to investment files at the regional and central levels, while opting for administrative deconcentration with regard to the processing and granting of the necessary authorizations for the implementation of investment projects.

This reform, which represents a qualitative leap in the processing of investment files through their decentralized management and the simplification and streamlining of procedures, will help improve the services provided to investors, in addition to providing economic incentives to the regions, strengthening the territorial offer relating to investment and settling disputes between investors and public administrations.

Important steps have been taken in the implementation of this reform, since the entry into force of the law reforming the Regional Investment Centers and creating the Unified Regional Investment Commissions, the appointment of the directors of these Centers and the members of the regional commissions, said the head of government.

He also affirmed that this project reflects the government's concern to pursue structural reforms while working to address the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that these reforms are additional mechanisms to limit the consequences of this pandemic at several levels.