Mali - Four Hostages Released By Extremist Fighters

File photo of Soumaïla Cissé during the 2013 presidential electoral campaign in Mali.

A three-time presidential candidate, a French aid worker and two Italians have been released after being taken hostage by Islamic fighters in Mali. They were reportedly released in exchange for nearly 200 extremists.

A prominent Malian opposition leader, a French aid worker and two Italian hostages have been released by jihadists, Mali's government confirmed on Thursday. They were freed in exchange for close to 200 jihadists who were in government custody, reports say.

French aid worker Sophie Petronin, 75, was abducted from the northern city of Gao in December 2016, when she was running a charity for orphaned children. She is believed to be the last known French citizen held hostage abroad.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed relief at the news of Petronin's release on Thursday: "Happy to know she is free."

Macron also expressed this country's "support to Mali in its ... fight against terrorism in the Sahel."

Petronin's son, Sebastian Chadaud-Petronin, had flown down to Mali ahead of his mother's release but remained cautious even after a relative told French media on Tuesday she had been released.

Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, 70, was abducted after his vehicle was ambushed by extremists in March this year. The only proof that the three-time presidential candidate was still alive was a letter delivered in August.

His release comes weeks after his rival, former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, was overthrown by the military junta in August this year. The country is currently functioning under a transitional civilian government.

"The ex-hostages are on their way to Bamako," Mali's presidency said on Twitter.

Two hostages from Italy, Nicola Chiacchio and Pier Luigi Maccalli, were also released by the extremist fighters, the government said in a statement.

Speculation over a possible prisoner exchange had heightened in recent days after the government freed over 180 extremists and flew them to the north of the country.

The extremist group, with links to the al-Qaida, is believed to be holding at least five other foreigners, in addition to Petronin, Chiacchio and Maccalli. They include Australian doctor Ken Elliott, Colombian nun Gloria Cecilia Narvaez Argoti, Christo Bothma from South Africa, Swiss national Beatrice Stockly and Julian Ghergut from Romania.

