Tanzania: Police in Katavi Nab 12 On Murder Charges

8 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

POLICE in Katavi Region have arrested 12 suspects for allegedly masterminding and participating in killing people in Tanganyika and Mlele Districts.

The Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Benjamin Kuzaga confirmed the arrest of the suspects, seven of whom were arrested in different places in Mlele District

He named them as Samson Charles (43) from Kanyala area at Usevya Village, Shimba Igisha (41), Mahingira Timba (41) and Mboje Salu (32), all residents of Nyambwe Village. Others on the list are Kanguru Tungu (21), a resident of Kalinya area, Lyande Salu (26), and Tandu Luchenga (25), both residents of Kikulwe village.

The RPC further explained that preliminary investigations of their case was over and they will soon be arraigned in court. He said that five suspects who were arrested at Sibwesa village along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika will be arraigned in court, after completion of preliminary investigations.

He named them as Kija Masanja, alias Majanja (25), Paulo Lubinza, alias Kadashani (30), Antony Abonima, alias Nzoya (46), Anderson Luhoza, alias Lugomeleka (46) and Maliki Nestory (17). He warned wananchi to refrain from taking the law into their hands because it is a criminal offence.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.