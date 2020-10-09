Tanzania: Police in Katavi Nab 12 On Murder Charges

POLICE in Katavi Region have arrested 12 suspects for allegedly masterminding and participating in killing people in Tanganyika and Mlele Districts.

The Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Benjamin Kuzaga confirmed the arrest of the suspects, seven of whom were arrested in different places in Mlele District

He named them as Samson Charles (43) from Kanyala area at Usevya Village, Shimba Igisha (41), Mahingira Timba (41) and Mboje Salu (32), all residents of Nyambwe Village. Others on the list are Kanguru Tungu (21), a resident of Kalinya area, Lyande Salu (26), and Tandu Luchenga (25), both residents of Kikulwe village.

The RPC further explained that preliminary investigations of their case was over and they will soon be arraigned in court. He said that five suspects who were arrested at Sibwesa village along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika will be arraigned in court, after completion of preliminary investigations.

He named them as Kija Masanja, alias Majanja (25), Paulo Lubinza, alias Kadashani (30), Antony Abonima, alias Nzoya (46), Anderson Luhoza, alias Lugomeleka (46) and Maliki Nestory (17). He warned wananchi to refrain from taking the law into their hands because it is a criminal offence.