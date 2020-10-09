Tanzania: Kala Jeremiah Pens Verses to Empower Youth

BONGO Flavour mega star, Kala Jeremiah has launched a project that aims to educate and mobilise the mass against immoral acts, as well as to fight against any form of social injustice.

Christened Kijana Smart, the project calls for the youth,young men and women to make changes in their all aspects of life and become good residents.

Speaking during his tour of the Tanzania Standards Newspapers, the publisher of The Daily News and Habari Leo, Jeremiah said he forced to focus on the youth, they are the ones who face many social challenges.

"We have to start with the young men and women because they are the ones who will be helping their families since the majority of them face many challenges."

Jeremiah stressed that the youth are the back bone of the community.

"I established an organization which deals with youths, old people and children in the project christened Wanandoto (They have a dream) and I established this as a saviour of youth, as I realized that they are the source of problems facing our societies, and by making work hard they can help the community to solve many of the challenges".

He identified that through his music, he has been a catalyst in ensuring the youths become responsible and productive to the society.

"Mambo Vipi Kijana pole

na mihangaiko ya usiku mchana

nina ujumbe wako tega masikio tazama kunajambo la maana

ni mchongo mwanana

nasikia unavuta bangi

na unakunywa banana

ume wasabishia ugonjwa

wa moyo baba na mama

"As you see the youths cause problems to their parents, I educated them through this song but there is also wanandoto, whose verses are

"Tunandoto za kuwa madokta

tunandoto za kuwa mapailot

tunandoto nyingi za maisha

tuwezeshwe tunaweza".

All of these songs talk on how youth can work hard and use different opportunities to help the society, which has enabled his goals to be attained. Slogans like "Anza sasa anza ulipo anza na ulichonacho"(Start now start where you are and start with what you have) targeting youngmen and women who can liberate the community.

His aim to the youths is to make sure they are not depending on education only to get jobs, while there are so many opportunities that can make them alleviate poverty and help the community.

Some artists like Diamond Platnumz and Ali Kiba's songs influence the spread of Kiswahili language to maintain country's peace and security.