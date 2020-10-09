Kenya: Jambopay Enters Malawi With Revenue Collection Deal

Electronic payments service provider JamboPay has expanded its wings to a fifth country after inking a contract to provide automated revenue collection infrastructure for a Malawian city.

JamboPay clinched the deal with the Blantyre City Council (BCC) on October 6 in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) deal that will see the Kenyan firm develop and operationalise its revenue infrastructure.

The contract was signed between Web Tribe limited, JamboPay's holding company, and the BCC.

According to the contract, the company will finance, build and operate revenue collection infrastructure for Blantyre City for 10 years.

Blantyre officials said the move would improve transparency and efficiency in the city's revenue collection.

"We look forward to deploying our many years of experience in electronic payments and our robust technology towards the realisation of better services and improved revenue collection by the Blantyre City Council," said JamboPay CEO Danson Muchemi.

Among the services the tech company will digitise is payment for parking.

Malawi is the fifth country JamboPay has expanded to, since it has been operating in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ghana.