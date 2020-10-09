Ethiopia: Hora Arsedi - Opportune Moment to Promote Irreecha's Icon

7 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Participants of the Hora Harsedi Irreecha said the celebration of the day is a unique opportunity to promote the historical cultural heritage of Ethiopia to the rest of the world.

Hora Harsedi Irreechaa, a Thanksgiving ritual was celebrated colorfully in Bishoftu Town last Sunday.

Participants expressed their contentment and delighted to celebrate the festival as it is an emblem of unity, love and forgiveness.

The festival has been held in attendance thousands of people drawn from various parts of the country.

Led by Abaa Gadas, the participants dressed in traditional clothes and carried bunch of straw and daisies in their hands praising, blessing and praying to Waaqa (God) in songs.

As to the participants, despite limited attendees in this year's festival due to COVID-19, the day observed in accordance with its traditional values.

The annual Irreechaa festival of the Oromo people marks the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest season

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

