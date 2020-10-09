Malawi: Government to Conduct Covid-19 Prevalence Survey

8 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Enalla Mnyenyembe and Salome Gangire

Mzuzu — Government will from October 12 conduct a Covid-19 prevalence survey across the country to establish the prevalence of active Covid -19 infections with the goal to contribute towards the national response to Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey dubbed "Community and Facility Based Covid -19 Surveillance" will be conducted in five selected districts of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzimba-north, Karonga and Mangochi by the Ministry of Health through Public Health Institute Malawi (PHIM).

Speaking Thursday when he briefed Mzimba North District Executive Committee (DEC) members on the survey, PHIM Chief Laboratory Technologist, Laphiod Chisuwo said the survey is aimed at ascertaining the extent of the pandemic in the country.

"The survey aims at estimating the prevalence of Covid -19 in Malawi. The results will be taken into account in the national response of the pandemic. The survey would like to establish prevalence of the pandemic across the public and health care workers," Chisuwo said.

He said once the survey results are out they will assist government to respond to the pandemic with informed decision using evidence based information.

Chisuwo added that individuals who will be within the survey's sample size will benefit as they will be tested for Covid- 19.

"Apart from knowing if they have the virus or not, the participants will also have the privilege if they had previously contracted Covid- 19 and are re-infected," he said.

He said sample districts are hotpots for Covid- 19 hence their selection.

In her remarks Acting Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Mzimba North, Grace Munthali said the survey will be of benefit in the fight against the pandemic.

"We are glad that Mzimba North is included on the list as most people in the district are no longer observing Covid 19 preventive measures and the results of the survey may assist in behavior change," said Munthali.

The survey will be conducted with funding from Norwegian Aid, Onse project and International Training and Education Center for Health.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.