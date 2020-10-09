Malawi: Government to Conduct Covid-19 Prevalence Survey

Mzuzu — Government will from October 12 conduct a Covid-19 prevalence survey across the country to establish the prevalence of active Covid -19 infections with the goal to contribute towards the national response to Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey dubbed "Community and Facility Based Covid -19 Surveillance" will be conducted in five selected districts of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzimba-north, Karonga and Mangochi by the Ministry of Health through Public Health Institute Malawi (PHIM).

Speaking Thursday when he briefed Mzimba North District Executive Committee (DEC) members on the survey, PHIM Chief Laboratory Technologist, Laphiod Chisuwo said the survey is aimed at ascertaining the extent of the pandemic in the country.

"The survey aims at estimating the prevalence of Covid -19 in Malawi. The results will be taken into account in the national response of the pandemic. The survey would like to establish prevalence of the pandemic across the public and health care workers," Chisuwo said.

He said once the survey results are out they will assist government to respond to the pandemic with informed decision using evidence based information.

Chisuwo added that individuals who will be within the survey's sample size will benefit as they will be tested for Covid- 19.

"Apart from knowing if they have the virus or not, the participants will also have the privilege if they had previously contracted Covid- 19 and are re-infected," he said.

He said sample districts are hotpots for Covid- 19 hence their selection.

In her remarks Acting Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for Mzimba North, Grace Munthali said the survey will be of benefit in the fight against the pandemic.

"We are glad that Mzimba North is included on the list as most people in the district are no longer observing Covid 19 preventive measures and the results of the survey may assist in behavior change," said Munthali.

The survey will be conducted with funding from Norwegian Aid, Onse project and International Training and Education Center for Health.