Ethiopia: Nation Develops Digital Monitoring System to Control Firearms

7 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has developed a digital monitoring system that controls firearms movement in the country.

The digital system is an implementation of the Firearms Administration and Controlling Proclamation that the government approved to control illegal firearms trafficking and related activities.

Speaking at a ceremony prepared to celebrate "African Amnesty Month" today, Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil said the digital firearms monitoring and controlling system will help to control illegal circulation of firearms in the country by registering the serial number of the weapons in a digitized system.

"Through this digital registration and monitoring system we will able to know the exact number of legalized weapons that are in use in the country so as to easily identify the illegal weapons," she added.

According to her, digitalizing the firearms monitoring and controlling system is very necessary to modernize the overall peace and security protection in the country.

Using force to maintain peace is the sole responsibility of the government, she further noted, adding that the government will ensure peace and security of the nation by enforcing the Firearms Administration and Controlling Proclamation.

The minister stated that the government will also work with stakeholders on peace and security to maintain rule of law.

Africa Amnesty Month was celebrated in Ethiopia for the first time today with discussions about how to control illegal firearms trafficking. Representatives of the African Union and other international peace and security institutions took part in the discussion.

The month of September of each year till 2020 was declared as "Africa Amnesty Month" for the surrender and collection of illegally owned weapons or arms by the African Union.

