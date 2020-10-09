Algeria: Fight Against Crime - Qualitative Results Achieved By National Army in One Week

Algiers — Detachments of the People's National Army conducted, from 30 September to 6 October, several operations with qualitative results, as part of the continued efforts aimed at fighting against terrorism and organized crime, said a communiqué of the National Defense Ministry.
Top Headlines: Algeria
