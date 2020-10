Madrid — The song "Palante", written by Moroccan Hajar Sbihi, alias Asha, will represent Spain at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020, the Spanish public television broadcaster (RTVE) has announced.

Performed by Solea Fernandez, this song is also written by César G. Ross and Bruno Valverde.

Hajar Sbihi, 23, is a Moroccan singer and songwriter living in Spain.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in a studio in Warsaw, Poland, on 29 November.